King Charles, Geri Halliwell-Horner recreates iconic kiss at Commonwealth Day Service

Geri Halliwell-Horner recreated an iconic royal moment on Commonwealth Day, planting a kiss on King Charles’s cheek during the annual service at Westminster Abbey.

The gesture recalled a famous encounter nearly three decades ago when the former Spice Girl left a red lipstick mark on the monarch during a 1997 Prince’s Trust event.

The 51-year-old singer and ambassador for both the Royal Commonwealth Society and the King’s Trust delivered a “reflection” at the service, highlighting the importance of women’s education.

Halliwell-Horner noted that International Women’s Day had fallen just one day prior and emphasized the power of creativity and learning in empowering girls.

“As a young girl, it was creativity and education that gave me courage and confidence,” she told the 1,800-strong congregation. “Words allowed me to imagine a bigger world. Stories gave me courage and courage changes everything.” She stressed that educating women strengthens communities and nations alike.

Following her address, Halliwell-Horner also embraced Queen Camilla with a hug and a kiss. Her husband, Christian Horner, attended to support her.

The service drew a distinguished audience, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and senior government officials. Notable attendees also included former BBC director general Tim Davie, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, and author Dame Jacqueline Wilson, as well as singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading.

