King Charles gets emotional surprise in Jedburgh

King Charles III arrived in the Scottish Borders town of Jedburgh for this year’s Royal Week in Scotland, his first visit to the historic Royal Burgh since 2006. The 77-year-old was met with music, cheers and the cheers of local schoolchildren in what was a special occasion for locals due to be celebrated over the next two weeks in the town’s annual Jethart Callant’s Festival.

The King spent time chatting to local shopkeepers, residents and community leaders while walking through the market.

After a visit to the Jedburgh Chocolate House where he was told of Gabrielle Hackney’s sweet business by the owner he spoke of a visit from his childhood nanny, originally from Jedburgh.

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He said that in the 1940s his nanny would visit the Capital from Jedburgh with traditional sweets called “Jethart snails” and amazingly earlier in the day he had met his nannie’s nephew during his visit to Jed Shed.

As part of his programme he was invited to officially kick off a historic game of Hand Ba’, full-contact street football which has been a part of Jedburgh traditions since 1704. The sport is contested between Uppies and Doonies based on location: the Uppies the northern end of Jedburgh while the Doonies live in the lower part of the town near the river.

A horse processional also travelled through the square as Callant led a riding party on the historic town street before they dismounted and performed a traditional reel dance for the monarch.

Part of a week of Royal engagement Royal Week, traditionally known as Holyrood Week, continues the Royal Family’s work across Scotland with the week kicking off with the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and a presentation of Honours at the Scottish Parliament.