King Charles ‘glad’ as Prince Andrew hands over royal titles amid ongoing scandals

King Charles’ recation has been revealed after his disgraced younger brother, Prince Andrew greed to relinquish all his royal titles including the Duke of York honor.

Days before the release of his accuser, Virginia Giuffre’ tell all book, the royal gave up his titles following a “close consultation” with the King and his son, Prince William.

Now, People Magazine has revealed that the 76-year-old monarch is said to be “glad” over Prince Andrew’s desccion.

The father-of-two announced the surprising decision in statement by released via Buckingham Palace on Friday, October 17.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the statement read.

It continued, “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me,” he added.

However, the disgraced prince once again denied all the allegations on him while concluding the statement. Prince Andrew stepped down from from royal duties in 2019 after he made several revelations in an interview with the BBC.