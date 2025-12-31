King Charles greets 2026 on hopeful note as Palace lights up

British monarch King Charles greeted 2026 with a New Year’s message just days after sharing a positive update on his health.

On Wednesday, December 31, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account posted a video of Buckingham Palace featuring a vibrant light display. The monarch’s office appeared “ablaze with promise” as the palace was joyfully illuminated to welcome the new year.

“Wishing you a Happy New Year!” the caption read, accompanying a stunning animation of the Palace encircled by fireworks. Following the post, royal fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes. One admirer wrote, “As 2026 arrives around the world, we wish you all a very happy New Year!” while another added, “Have a great New Year’s celebration with your family and friends.”

This update circulated shortly after the king announced in a private communication that his cancer treatment could be shortened in 2026, citing an early diagnosis and “effective intervention.”

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care,” the monarch stated in a recorded video. Buckingham Palace added that the King has “responded exceptionally well to treatment,” noting that his recuperation has advanced to a highly promising stage.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle reportedly asked why she was constrained by certain royal regulations while performing her duties as a working member of the Royal Family in a confidential letter to King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal about her time at “the Firm” in recent years, especially after she and Prince Harry decided to leave royal life back in 2020.

Before speaking out publicly, Meghan reportedly made an effort to address her concerns in private. She allegedly contacted her father-in-law, King Charles, directly to question why she felt she was treated differently from other members of the Royal Family.