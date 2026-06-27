King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent condolences and thoughts after violent quakes rocked Venezuela, resulting in numerous deaths and destruction along its northern coastline. “Deeply Saddened” at Loss of life The earthquakes – with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, respectively – slammed into Venezuela’s northern Caribbean coast Friday. Tremors were felt as far south as the capital city of Caracas.

Authorities report at least 920 people died in the disaster, with more than 3,360 injured as rescuers scour the ruins in search of survivors.

“I was very sorry to hear about the devastating earthquakes that have taken place in your country and the large loss of life and suffering they have brought,” Charles, Britain’s monarch, said in a statement to the people of the South American nation.

“In this extremely challenging period, we convey our deepest sympathies to everyone who has been personally harmed – especially those who have lost family, home and profession.” British Leader Congratulates Courage of Venezuelans.

The King hailed “incredible” strength, particularly among locals and emergency responders tending to the injured, some waiting for word of family members caught in the catastrophe. “The UK International Search and rescue operation” is working to save as many as possible, Charles continued.

“We greatly admire the resilient spirit of the Venezuelan people.”

In addition, downing Street will provide about $2 million to Venezuela for humanitarian assistance, while a six-member search and rescue team from Britain’s fire brigade, accompanied by six highly trained rescue dogs, traveled to Venezuela.

All personnel assigned to the British Embassy in Caracas were accounted for despite minor damages at the compound.