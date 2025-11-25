King Charles highlights Queen Camilla’s new royal role for women

King Charles is shedding light on his beloved wife Queen Camilla’s new royal role dedicated to supporting women.

Last week, the 78-year-old queen took on patronage of the Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG), an organisation providing crucial aid to survivors of abuse.

“SVSG provides vital support to victims of crime and abuse. Through professional services and advocacy, the organisation empowers survivors to reclaim their lives and works to build safer communities for women, children and vulnerable populations.” The King wrote on Instagram.

The caption continued, “Her Majesty’s patronage reflects her longstanding commitment to ending violence against women and girls, supporting organisations that provide refuge, advocacy and hope to those who need it most.”

“Together, we can build a world where all can live free from fear and violence,” it added.

This spotlight on Queen Camilla’s new role comes amid the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an international campaign running from November 25 to December 10, aimed at preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls.

Speaking of her new patronage, Queen Camilla said, “Almost exactly a year ago, I visited SVSG and was immediately struck by your outstanding work with victims of abuse throughout Samoa.”

You have, I know, touched, changed and saved lives across the island and I am proud to stand with you as we seek to end these heinous crimes forever,” she added.