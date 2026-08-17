King Charles honors farmers as nephew embarks on new journey

At the annual Cumbria Farmer Awards, King Charles shared a heartfelt message with farmers, drawing widespread attention from supporters. The King’s message coincided with the announcement that his nephew, James, will pursue higher education in land and agriculture.

As the monarch was unable to attend in person, his message was read aloud at the event. James, Earl of Wessex—the youngest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth—will study Rural Land & Property Management at the Royal Agricultural University.

Maureen Hodges, Newsquest’s Farming and Rural Affairs Editor, read the letter to an audience of 260 people on Friday, August 14.

The monarch said, “On my many visits to Cumbria since those dark days, I have been touched by the resilience and optimism of the Cumbrian farming community as they rebuilt their lives, flocks, and herds.”

“And I cannot tell you how honoured I was to receive the Cumbrian Farmer Special Recognition Award in 2021,” he continued.

He wrapped up the note, stating, “In return, as a great admirer of Cumbrian farmers, I much appreciate your message of loyal greetings. I send my warmest good wishes to all those present for a most memorable event.”

King Charles previously received the Special Recognition Award for his unwavering support of Cumbrian farming prior to the start of his reign.