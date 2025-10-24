King Charles hosts Zelenskyy with grand ceremonial welcome for first time

Right after returning to London from a two-day official state visit to the Holy See, King Charles resumed his duties as host, welcoming President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Friday, October 24, the 76-yera0old monarch honored Zelenskyy with a grand ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

The King hosted him for an audience and then he joined a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Upon arrival, the Ukrainian leader was honored with a royal salute and a rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem.

The president then joined King Charles as he was greeted by a Guard of Honour formed of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Zelensky, who looked dapper in an all-black suit, was then taken inside the castle via the Sovereign’s Entrance for a private audience with the King.

This marks as the first ever ceremonial welcome for the Ukrainian leader in Britain.

“This was another significant show of support by the King for the Ukrainian President, as he prepares to ask European leaders to provide him with more funding and weaponry to help defend his country. The King has been openly supportive of the President and of Ukraine and the two men appear to share a warm bond,” Emily Nash, HELLO!‘s Royal Editor said of the meeting.

Zelenskyy’s visit aims to urge European leaders to provide more funding and weapons to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

King Charles and Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting comes just hours before a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in London.