King Charles makes delightful Christmas announcement for public: ‘Something for everyone’

King Charles is exuding festive spirit in a delightful holiday announcement.

Taking to the Royal Collection Trust’s Instagram account on Tuesday, October 7, the King’s team invited the public to celebrate Christmas at the UK’s royal residences.

“Experience Christmas at the official royal residences,” the caption noted.

Sharing few glimpses of Royal residences’ decor, His Majesty promised “something for everyone” in a season full of joy, sparkle, and new experiences.

“From glittering decorations in the State Apartments to exclusive guided tours and the launch of a brand-new Christmas shop, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” he added.

The Christmas celebrations, running from mid-November through early January, will span across Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and the Royal Mews, with each location offering unique festive attractions.

“At Windsor Castle, Christmas comes in all sizes – from the heights of the 20ft Nordmann fir tree in St George’s Hall to a tiny tree in the miniature world of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House. 27 November 2025 – 5 January 2026,” the announcement stated.

It continued, “In Edinburgh, the Palace of Holyroodhouse’s atmospheric rooms will be dressed with festive decorations in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the rooms first opening to the public. 20 November 2025 – 5 January 2026.”

“Don’t miss the first ever Christmas shop at the Royal Mews. 14 November 2025 – 5 January 2026,” the caption added.

Earlier to this, the Sandringham estate has announced the return of its Christmas lights event for 2025.