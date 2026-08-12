King Charles issues heartfelt message after quake tragedy

King Charles III has paid tribute after a brutal 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia – a tremor of ‘unimaginable destruction’ has flattened thousands of buildings and cost the lives of many Colombians.

Devastating damage has hit across large swathes of the western area after seismic shocks struck early at 7.34am local time today in and around Choc.

The earthquake is believed to be the biggest ‘devastating’ the country has been affected with this century as shockwaves were felt across parts of nearby Ecuador and Panama and claims in excess of 200 lives but it is believed to be considerably higher as desperate recovery missions reach the remote areas.

‘DREADFULLY SADDENED’ MESSAGE FROM KING CHARLES III

King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent a message directly to the Colombian people at ‘this most difficult’ time.

His statement said: “My wife and I were so dreadfully saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake that has struck your country, and the tragic loss of life and suffering it has caused.

‘GLOBAL ROYALTY SEND SUPPORT Following King Charles’ sorrow-filled message, other royal houses from around the world sent messages of sympathy. It comes weeks after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck near the border with neighbouring Venezuela that sent panic waves through communities.

PRIDE OF SPANIARDS The Spanish monarch and queen’s Condolences was for the country and their President in the coming weeks a significant diplomatic trip has a huge knock on effects in Madrid’s relations with Colombia.

King Felipe VI the King’s recently visited Cali at the inauguration of the country’s brand-new President Abelardo de la Espriella and pledged his firm support to the country and in particular for citizens 164 who have disappeared.

A major Spanish investigation and search operation for the 164 who had disappeared has since begun by Madrid.

‘URGENT CARE’ ON CALI Some communities felt intense shaking from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake, with thousands believed to have been killed and thousands feared missing after 40 collapsed apartment buildings were reported within the municipal limits alone of Cali that is the third largest in Colombia.

The earthquake which has centre just 82Km outside San José del Palmar hit over five-kilometres deep. As a major rescue push began the destruction of an estimated 5000 homes across various areas – from urbanised centre to rural dwelling had taken place.

Emergency officials are currently reporting dozens of survivors plucked from solid chunks of concrete as exhausted teams work through day and night in the hope of finding further survivors from the flattened concrete structures and some have made a desperate and successful pleas for much needed aid in remote areas.