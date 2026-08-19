King Charles issues major update amid Diana memoir storm

BALMORAL, SCOTLAND – King Charles’s annual summer holiday has officially begun with the monarch’s arrival at Balmoral Castle, photos and information from his welcome in the Scottish Highlands now made public. The royal notice arrived along with separate news that Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, plans to release a new memoir about his deceased sister.

King Charles Begins Summer Residency at Balmoral

King Charles III began his traditional visit at Balmoral Estate in Aberdeen shire, Scotland with an official welcome, including the inspection of a traditional Guard of Honour composed of members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The king met his old friend, Corporal Cruachan IV, the Shetland pony mascot of the regiment.

This year’s visit celebrated the return of the Balmoral Highlanders-a historically symbolic troop led and re-established by the king upon the troop’s disbanding in 1936. Two Balmoral employees now make up the troop, serving in various official events including the Braemar Gathering in September.

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King Charles has made multiple appearances across Scotland during August:

Attended Castle of Mey Games.

Met Assynt Mountain Rescue team.

Opened a restored mill distillery that serves local communities within Halkirk and Castletown.

Earl Spencer’s Forthcoming Memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister

Independently of these royal comings and goings, Earl Charles Spencer has published a synopsis of an upcoming memoir detailing Princess Diana’s biography. The release of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister is due on September 22.

“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral,” said the 9th Earl Spencer. “As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way.”

The public anticipates the book, particularly in light of future dedications honoring the princess.