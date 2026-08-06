King Charles III Castle of Mey Castle and Gardens of Mey Caithness Scotland Queen Mother estate Scotland Granary Lodge Castle of Mey The Royal Connection to Caithness The rugged north coast of Caithness, Scotland, facing the Pentland Firth, and looking out toward the remote island of Orkney; here lies the unique, historic and utterly remarkable Castle and Gardens of Mey which play a significant role in the lives of members of the Royal Family and which the King continues to retain ties to.

Designed and built between 1566 and 1572 by George, 4th Earl of Caithness, and originally bearing the name Barrogill Castle it was disused by 1952. Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother snapped up the abandoned property then that same year to become her Highland escape.

Over the decades The Queen Mother carefully and beautifully restored the castle and grounds and put its name back to the Castle of Mey.

Fact-Checking the History & Royal Stewardship Purchase & Restoration – The Castle of Mey was purchased in 1952 by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother who carefully restored the castle and spent decades bringing back to life a derelict 30-acre estate.

Trust Formation – In 1996 the castle and gardens passed to the newly formed Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust in order to ensure the building and landscape remained open for public access and enjoyment as well as being a boon to the local Caithness economy.

King Charles III’s Role – Since the Queen Mother’s passing in 2002 the King, then the Prince of Wales, has taken on responsibility for maintaining and overseeing the estate as President of The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, which is now managed by the King’s Foundation. Annual Visits – The King continues a favoured family tradition and usually enjoys time at his Scottish Retreat, The Castle of Mey, during the first weeks of August each year.

Key Highlights of the Castle and Gardens of Mey The Walled Gardens The castle’s Great Wall stands a remarkable 12 foot high and successfully creates a microclimate inside, thus protecting the estate’s gardens against the salty gusts blowing across the Pentland Firth.

Within are: The Shell Garden – favoured by The Queen Mother The Granary Lodge – back in 2019 His Majesty King Charles III unveiled the Granary Lodge, set within the castle grounds, the new luxury 10 bed bed and breakfast breathes new life into existing redundant farm buildings, promoting the growth of sustainable tourism in the northern reaches of Scotland.

Public Access & Visitor Experience The Castle and Gardens of Mey differ greatly from many a private royal retreat as the site thrives due to its public accessibility. Guided Tours – Walk back through history and take a look inside the largely original rooms and period 1950s decor that has remained largely as was dictated by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Visitor Centre & Tearoom – Providing homemade treats from the locally sourced produce grown on the estate for sale in regional gift shops across Caithness, as well as gifts for sale The Animal Centre – A relaxed and family-friendly setting with a small selection of sheep, ducks and traditional farmland animals to see.