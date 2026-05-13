King Charles lays out Starmer's agenda as PM fights for survival

LONDON: King Charles III outlined UK leader Keir Starmer’s legislative plans during a pomp-filled ceremony Wednesday, despite uncertainty over the prime minister’s future as he faces calls to resign from his own party.

The monarch’s address, and its lavish traditions, was meant to be a brief interlude from the open warfare within the ruling Labour party over whether the unpopular premier should step down following disastrous local polls.

But UK media reported just before the speech that allies of Health Secretary Wes Streeting had said he was preparing to resign to mount a leadership challenge against Starmer.

Starmer had seen off an immediate threat on Tuesday despite four junior ministers resigning and the number of MPs urging him to quit passing 80, when no one broke ranks to trigger a leadership contest.

He met with Streeting on Wednesday at Downing Street before the King’s Speech for talks billed as a “showdown” by British media. But they lasted less than 20 minutes and Streeting left without commenting.

Streeting is popular on the right of Labour, but is disliked by MPs on the left who would prefer former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner or Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as leader. Both however have some obstacles to overcome before they would be able to run for the leadership.

Some 110 Labour MPs have signed a statement in support of the prime minister, saying now is not the time for a leadership contest — highlighting the deep divisions that Starmer’s team hope can keep him in power.

But he suffered a further blow Wednesday when trade unions that support the party and have a say in its decision-making said a plan must be made to elect a new leader.

“It’s clear that the prime minister will not lead Labour into the next election,” not due until 2029, said TULO, which represents 11 unions.

Despite its name, the King’s Speech is not written by the monarch but by the government, which uses it to detail the laws it proposes over the next 12 months.

In the introductory notes, Starmer vowed to move “with greater urgency” to make Britain “stronger and fairer”.

His proposals, many of which have already been announced, include deepening Britain’s relationship with the European Union and fully nationalising British Steel.

Black Rod

Other plans include reforming the asylum system, lowering the voting age to 16, and cracking down on ticket touts.

But questions remain over whether Starmer will even be around to implement them.

Under Labour party rules, Streeting will need the support of 81 Labour MPs — 20 percent of the party in parliament — to trigger a contest. Starmer has vowed to fight any challenge.

Burnham is unable to stand currently as he is not an MP. His supporters want Starmer to lay out a timetable for his departure that allows Burnham to return to parliament and stand. While Rayner is still settling a thorny unpaid tax issue.

King Charles delivered Starmer’s proposals from a golden throne in the House of Lords upper chamber while wearing the diamond-studded Imperial State Crown and a long crimson robe.

The day’s proceedings started when royal bodyguards ritually searched the basement of the Palace of Westminster for explosives — a legacy of the failed attempt by Catholics to blow up parliament in the 1605 Gunpowder plot.

The sovereign then travelled to parliament by carriage from Buckingham Palace, escorted by mounted cavalry.

As is tradition, one MP was ceremonially held “hostage” in the palace to ensure the king’s safe return.

A parliamentary official known as Black Rod had the door of the lower chamber House of Commons slammed in their face, a ritual that symbolises parliament’s independence from the monarchy.

MPs then followed Black Rod to the upper chamber, where Charles gave the speech to assembled lords and ladies in red and ermine robes, plus invited members of the elected Commons.