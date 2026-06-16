The British Monarchy gathered to observe one of its most time-honored traditions on Monday as King Charles led members of the Royal Family in an Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle.

The King, accompanied by Queen Camilla and several other senior members of the Royal Family, led the procession to St. George’s Chapel in a centuries-old ceremony that remains a highlight of the royal calendar.

Regal Procession Through Windsor Castle

The highlights and exclusive snapshots from the historic occasion were shared across The Royal Family’s official social media accounts on Monday, giving the public a glimpse into the majestic event.

“The King and Queen, joined by members of the Royal Family, have attended a Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s,” read a statement posted on The Royal Family’s Instagram account.

The service features members of the order in full velvet robes, shiny insignia, and plumed hats as they travel from the castle to the chapel for the ceremony. The public lined the castle grounds for a chance to see members of the Royal Family make their way to the ceremony in a tradition dating back centuries.

What is the Order of the Garter?

The Most Noble Order of the Garter is the most senior order of chivalry in the United Kingdom and was established by King Edward III on St. George’s Day, 23 April, in 1348.

The annual ceremony honors the Order’s members; which includes the Sovereign, senior members of the Royal Family and chosen Companions for their distinguished public service or personal service to the Monarch. The service and procession at Windsor are seen by many as a grand showcase of the deep roots of the history of the Monarchy in the U.K.

The Divisive royal strategy

Despite its human touch, The King’s relatively gentle strategy has allegedly drawn eye-rolls within the walls of the Palace. Critics and sources claim there is concern that prioritizing family members over institutional duties is risky:

The Prince Harry Dilemma: Charles’s wish to reunite with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been said to make the monarchy look weak to traditionalists within The Palace.

The Future War: Prince William is alleged to think that “The father’s mistakes should not tarnish the institution” in future, and that more attention should be given to individuals who are viewed as controversial so the institution has a future.