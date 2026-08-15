King Charles leaves William to settle Harry and Meghan feud

The divided British Royal family is frequently discussed, and current opinion suggests King Charles III and Prince William have diverging approaches to their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While commentators claim King Charles seems willing to reconcile with his son, Prince William is not and could be left dealing with the long-term estrangement.

Are Harry and Meghan headed back to the UK?

The possible reconciliation between the couple and the Royal family came up during a Royals Uncensored broadcast when guests discussed Prince Harry’s current desire to organize more visits to the United Kingdom.

The Prince is said to be attempting to mend his relationship with his father, with some rumors indicating that Harry and Meghan may even consider a formal apology for past issues in hopes of putting the feud to rest.

While commentators said the King’s door was “ajar,” Prince William’s relationship with Prince Harry is very different.

Prince William’s Strong Position on the Family Dispute

According to commentators, whereas King Charles wants to avoid being remembered as the King who disowned his son, Prince William has adopted a different, stricter boundary.

Commentators spoke about how the Prince of Wales seems unwilling to communicate directly and is taking too much burden on himself by making exceptions for King Charles.

They implied that this is unfair to Prince William as he could be left to deal with the repercussions if King Charles extends his hand without repairing the rift, once he becomes King.

Key Takeaways regarding the future of the Royal family:

King Charles: The King wants harmony and does not want to be remembered for cutting ties with his son.

Prince William: The Prince of Wales is holding a firm boundary and is keeping a close eye on matters with Harry and Meghan.

Future visit to the UK: Prince Harry intends to pay the UK certain short visits in attempts to recover from both his public and private relationships.

Although Buckingham Palace has issued no comment regarding the possibility of a public apology, Prince Harry and Meghan’s continued public interest seems high.