King Charles makes Royal Marines history at windsor

WINDSOR CASTLE — In a historic first for the British monarchy, King Charles III hosted a milestone military ceremony at Windsor Castle, presenting New Colours to four Commando units of the Royal Marines simultaneously.

According to an official statement from Buckingham Palace, the monarch carried out the presentations in his formal military capacity as the Captain General of the Royal Marines.

A Milestone Event for the Royal Marines

The ceremony marks the very first time a reigning sovereign has presented New Colours at Windsor Castle while acting as Captain General. Additionally, the event set another historic precedent: it was the first time four separate Commando units—specifically the 40, 42, 43, and 45 Commando Royal Marines—received their new regimental flags at the exact same time.

“For the first time in history, The Sovereign, as Captain General of the Royal Marines, has presented New Colours at Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace noted in its official release. “It is also the first time that four Commando units have received new Colours concurrently, making this an historically significant ceremony.”

What Are Regimental Colours?

While modern military units no longer carry these flags into active combat, Colours remain deeply significant within the British Armed Forces.

The Design: Made of premium silk damask, the flags feature intricate gold thread embroidery, decorative fringe, specific royal cyphers, and inscribed battle honours.

The Symbolism: Historically used as visual rallying points during the chaos of battle, today they represent a unit’s core spirit, historic achievements, and legacy.

The Rule: Before these New Colours can accompany the Commando units on global deployments, they must first undergo an official consecration ceremony.

During the event, King Charles III also paused to address the naval community, acknowledging and offering words of comfort regarding the tragic Royal Navy helicopter crash that occurred in Devon earlier in the week.