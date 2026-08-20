King Charles makes shock move on Harry and Meghan

Speculation continues around The Firm and the British royals with reports suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may either make an extended visit to Britain or perhaps even reside there in the near future.

Rumors Swirling of A U.K. Return

It has been reported in various news outlets that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be entertaining the idea of staying or even settling for a bit of time with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at one point.

However there is very little talk of how they might reestablish their old royal lives, even with the talk of either a potential reconciliation or any arrangements made over property. All of what has been published and discussed to date is conjecture as currently the couple and children reside in California.

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The Role Of The King And The Nature Of His Relationship With His Family

Analysts watching The Royals have reported that The King is open to continuing some sort of a relationship with his son and his two grandchildren. Whatever decisions need to be made regarding any type of residence with a royal presence and/or working roles would need to be agreed upon by the Sussexes as well as Buckingham Palace.

As official words regarding security and any meetings to discuss visits with the royals take center stage in news feeds it seems the only legitimate way to get an update is from the royal households and representatives of the Duke and Duchess themselves.