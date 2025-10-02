King Charles makes special announcement about an upcoming after-dark event

King Charles and his team are planning to lighten up Sandringham Estate once again this winter!

After years of success, Luminate is returning to the royal residence Sandringham Estate in November.

Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, October 1, the organization announced that the spectacular light show is in the pipeline.

“@luminateuk returns to The Sandringham Estate this winter, transforming The Royal Parkland into an enchanting after-dark wonderland,” they wrote.

The caption further added, “Follow a mile-long trail through the Parkland, lit by thousands of twinkling lights and set to music. You can also take a ride on the vintage funfair, toast marshmallows under the stars, and indulge in festive food and drinks from the Sandringham Courtyard Restaurant. Book your tickets today via the link in our bio.”

Soon after the announcement, many social media users rushed to the comment section to express their excitement for the event.

“Cannot wait! We’ve been for the past two years, it’s absolutely magical!” one wrote.

While another added, “Our favourite way to start the winter celebrations – exploring Luminate at Sandringham.”

A third added, “Always a stunning event… gets me in the festive spirit.”

Luminate is an event where the grounds are transformed into a spectacular light show after sundown for visitors to marvel at.