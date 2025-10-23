King Charles named among world’s 50 most stylish people alongside Justin Bieber, Cher & others

King Charles is surely a one of the most stylish monarchs of all time!

The 76-year-old monarch has been Charles named as one of the 50 most stylish people alive in 2025 by British GQ.

“There’s fittingly no greater ambassador for British tailoring than the UK’s head of state, whose reliable rotation of well-worn Anderson & Sheppard suits, Turnbull & Asser shirts, and John Lobb shoes have endured—physically and aesthetically—for decades on end,” the Magazine praised the British monarch.

In addition to King Charles, the list features many notable names including Bill Nighy, Justin Bieber and Ralph Lauren in the men’s fashion magazine’s annual list. The unranked guide also featured Cher, Emma Corrin and Zoë Kravitz.

Just like his beloved sister, Princess Anne, King Charles is also a supporter of sustainable fashion and is known for re-wearing and repairing his clothes rather than replacing them.

“I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary,” he told Vogue in December 2020 in its sustainable fashion issue.

Praising his team, King Charles further added, “I’m lucky, because there are kind people who help with these things. But yes, I happen to be one of those people who’d get shoes or any item of clothing repaired if I can, rather than throw it away.”

Notably, King Charles was the only royal included in the British GQ’s Most Stylish People list.