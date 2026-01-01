King Charles’ new documentary: First look released

A first look at King Charles’s accomplishments and his work with The King’s Foundation over the last 35 years has been released to fans of the Royal Family.

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet narrates the documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which is set to debut on Amazon Prime on February 6. A two-minute trailer for the film was shared on Instagram, highlighting what The King’s Foundation has achieved over the course of the last three decades.

“We are nature ourselves—we are a part of it, not apart from it. Learn about His Majesty. The King’s lifelong commitment to the environment is the subject of a new documentary from Prime Video and The King’s Foundation, the post’s caption reads.

Filming for the documentary began at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, in early 2025. The remainder was shot across four continents to showcase the king’s efforts to promote harmony in various contexts. In the new teaser, the king is seen watching a video of himself addressing the crowd at the 2020 World Economic Forum.

“I have dedicated much of my life to the restoration of harmony between humanity, nature, and the environment,” the monarch states.

Winslet, the star of Titanic, expressed her support for the project, saying, “It is both a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of this film, which offers a fascinating insight into The King’s work as an environmentalist.”

The documentary is expected to reinforce King Charles’ themes of harmony and sustainability while encouraging viewers to take action to protect the environment.