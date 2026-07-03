King Charles' niece celebrates major achievement

Royal Family Shares Rare Photos as King Charles’ Niece Lady Louise Windsor Graduates from St Andrews The British Royal Family has issued a rare and heartwarming update as they celebrate a major milestone in King Charles III’s niece Lady Louise Windsor’s life.

On Thursday (July 2, 2026), the official Royal Family Instagram account announced congratulations to Lady Louise as she has officially graduated from Scotland’s esteemed University of St Andrews.

Royal Celebration at St Andrews Buckingham Palace posted two never-before-seen images of the young royal – with the first seeing a smiling Lady Louise with her degree scroll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

She can be seen posing alongside her proudly beaming parents, Prince Edward (The Duke of Edinburgh) and Sophie (The Duchess of Edinburgh).

“Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!” the post was captioned. “Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree.” Fans Draw Attention to Similarities Many users of the app commented on the striking similarities to her family, particularly the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Wow, she really does look a like Queen Elizabeth II!

Congrats,” wrote one commenter. Another simply wrote: “What a momentous day!

Huge congratulations Lady Louise & the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh!”

Lady Louise follows in the footsteps of her cousin, Prince William, when it comes to her university of choice, as he famously met his now-wife Catherine Middleton (The Princess of Wales) while studying at the same institution.