King Charles has reportedly offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal accommodation for their upcoming visit to the United Kingdom, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be planning their first trip to the country with their children in four years.

According to PEOPLE, the couple intend to bring their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to the U.K. in July.

The visit would coincide with the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, with the couple having previously attended similar milestone events together.

The outlet further reported that King Charles, 77, has offered his younger son and his family accommodation on a royal estate.

However, no response to the invitation has been made public so far. The monarch had previously offered Harry a stay at Buckingham Palace on earlier visits, but those invitations were reportedly declined.

Despite the offer, additional security arrangements would not automatically accompany a stay at a royal residence.

Security provisions are determined by the Home Office, and Prince Harry has long been involved in legal efforts to restore the taxpayer-funded police protection he lost after stepping back from royal duties with Meghan in 2020.

No plans for a reunion between King Charles and Prince Harry during the potential trip have been confirmed. However, the father and son last met privately on September 10, 2025, during Harry’s visit to London for the WellChild Awards and Invictus Games-related events.

The meeting, which lasted about 55 minutes, marked their first face-to-face conversation in 19 months.

While Prince Harry has made several solo trips to Britain since leaving royal life, Meghan and the couple’s children have not visited the country since 2022.