King Charles opens a ‘new chapter’ at Sandringham

The Victorian water tower from 1877 which will once again come alive with the buzz of luxury accommodation for those wishing to experience a truly unique royal hideaway has arrived. Located in the heart of the royal family’s private retreat Sandringham in Norfolk, the grand, circular brick tower – erected to provide water to the neighbouring residence in 1877 by James Mansergh in the neo-Byzantine style – has been lovingly restored and given a new lease of life as an ultra-modern, yet perfectly pitched holiday home to be shared by a maximum of two people.

King Charles III has opened his luxury holiday hideaways from royal heritage The estate have billed the venture as a “new chapter for one of our much-loved landmarks”.

From the circular room above which will serve as the master bedroom, with a top-quality designer balcony that will offer stunning panoramic views across the grounds and rolling fields, a sympathetic and heritage-inspired interior decor plan has blended modern influences with structural charm.

Made up of up-cycled material sourced directly from the vast 20,000 acre site and stylish furniture sourced to enhance the building’s architecture, this latest luxury holiday option from the Sandringham estate will become part of an exclusive collection The latest high-end holiday escape is not only located in Norfolk but now also joins the roster of several luxury, self-catering options available to holidaymakers that have emerged from HM The King’s vision of the opening up of royal estates to public access. Also found on his Norfolk grounds are:

The Folly – A restored 1800’s hunting lodge, and Former royal tea room accommodation for 6 – available in combination with other houses, but also individually and to dog owners too. Also located on The Folly is A romantic bolt-hole for 2, Dog-friendly with Panoramic Views and is located amidst secluded woodland.

The Garden House – Set within the the kitchen gardens the red brick Edwardian House formerly the home of The head gardener – sleeps a total of 8 people, as one option on this royal estate – offering the family a grand option for a group stay this Christmas, with the property also dog-friendly.

You can browse other royal estate available, holiday apartments and lodges that are also available.

About Sandringham King Charles III becomes sixth monarch to choose Sandringham for family festive visit to estate Purchased in 1862 by Queen Victoria to provide a country house for her son, the future King Edward VII, and his young bride Alexandra of Denmark, Sandringham is the favoured private residence of his and his family’s as they follow in line for British monarch from generation to generation.

Spanning more than 20,000 acres in Norfolk, 100 miles north of London, the self-sufficient estate is staffed by more than 200 people across 16 enterprises including organic farms, commercial gardens and the King’s favourite organic apple juice production enterprise.