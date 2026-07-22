King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Prince George on birthday

The youngest generation of British royals is continuing to grow up in the public eye, with the latest royal landmark occasion being Prince George’s tenth birthday. King Charles and Queen Camilla were among those leading the celebrations for the second-in-line to the throne by releasing a public birthday message today.

As is tradition, a formal announcement wishing Prince George a happy tenth birthday was published across the official Royal Family channels and accompanied with the latest official portrait of the young royal.

The photograph was taken by his mother Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who as has become her custom photographs a selection of informal family images from the family’s country residence at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The latest birthday portrait features Prince George beaming, with an excited gleam in his eye, as he smiles widely at the camera, standing in an open field, with fields of green grass behind him. In April 2020, he made his television debut in a coronavirus ‘clap for carers’ address alongside siblings Prince William and Princess Kate.

‘Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today!’ – Royal Family The bond between monarch and his futureking Prince George, as first grandchild of Charles who previously shared how he couldn’t wait to become a grandfather in July 2013, is already playing an important ceremonial role. Earlier this year the then nine-year-old futureking was one of King Charles III’s pages of honour at his coronation at Westminster Abbey.

He was also pictured this past summer with other members of the Royal Family at the Sandringham estate, enjoying family games and spending time with their grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

George is expected to play an increasing public role alongside his father the Duke of William and his mother the Princess of Wales in the coming years as he prepares to take his place as the 43rd British monarch in the years ahead.

Protecting childhood While Prince George’s path to the throne seems assured, his parents Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, remain committed to giving their children as “normal” an upbringing as possible, prioritizing their education and personal lives.

According to royal sources, William and Catherine are “very much trying” to ensure that George and his younger siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, have as “private” a childhood as possible, even as they increase their public profiles and responsibilities.