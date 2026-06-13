King Charles pays tribute to 'legendary' artist David Hockney

Buckingham Palace has released an emotional statement from King Charles III following the passing of David Hockney, one of the United Kingdom’s most influential and celebrated contemporary artists. The globally renowned painter passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 88.

In a personal message shared via the Royal Family’s official channels, the Monarch expressed his deep grief, describing Hockney as both a cultural icon and a cherished personal friend.

A Royal Tribute to an Art World ‘Giant’

In the joint statement issued alongside Queen Camilla, King Charles highlighted the immense legacy left behind by the legendary painter:

“My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the death of David Hockney O.M., a giant of the world of art and painting, a Yorkshireman through and through and a dear friend and inspiration to so many.

The King fondly recalled his personal encounters with the artist, humorously noting Hockney’s famously eccentric style—including the time the painter wore bright yellow Crocs to a formal Order of Merit lunch at the Palace in 2022.

“David was one of life’s true originals; one who wore his genius as lightly as those beloved yellow Crocs of his that helped brighten Palace occasions,” the King added, wishing him a safe journey “into the hereafter.”

The End of an Era for British Art

Hockney’s illustrious career spanned over seven decades, during which he redefined modern British art. He was celebrated for his versatility and constant innovation, seamlessly transitioning from vibrant landscapes of his native Yorkshire and iconic, sun-drenched Los Angeles swimming pool paintings to cutting-edge iPad portraits later in life.

Tributes have poured in from across the globe, with fellow artists and cultural figures mourning the loss of a man whose “dazzling creativity” will permanently live on in the world’s most prestigious galleries and museums.