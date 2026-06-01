King Charles pays tribute to Queen’s ‘Beloved’ Balmoral

King Charles III has paid a moving tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, shedding new light on her profound attachment to Balmoral Castle—the place where she ultimately chose to spend her final days.

The King opened up about the royal family’s historic Scottish estate in a touching foreword written for a new official Balmoral guidebook. His words offer a rare, intimate glimpse into the sanctuary that provided Britain’s longest-reigning monarch a lifetime of comfort and privacy.

“She Chose to Spend Her Final Days” at Balmoral

For decades, the public associated Balmoral Castle with the royal family’s traditional summer holidays. However, it became permanently etched in global history when Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully at the Aberdeenshire estate on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

Reflecting on his mother’s deep emotional connection to the estate, King Charles wrote:

“My late mother particularly treasured her time at Balmoral. It was here, in these most beloved of surroundings, that she chose to spend her final days.”

The admission marks one of the most poignant public reflections the King has shared since her passing, emphasizing that Balmoral was far more than just a seasonal residence—it was a true home.

A Royal Sanctuary for Generations

While Balmoral represents a historic landmark to millions worldwide, King Charles highlighted that for the royal family, it has always been a private refuge from public life, filled with generations of laughter and memories.

The estate’s royal history spans nearly two centuries. As King Charles noted in the guidebook:

Historic Roots: Balmoral has been the cherished Scottish home of the royal family since 1852, when it was purchased by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria.

Unique Architecture: The King praised the estate’s “startling individuality,” noting that the unique buildings never fail to fascinate visitors.

A Place of Freedom: For Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the sweeping Highlands offered a rare sense of freedom, where they could enjoy simple family picnics, country walks, and a temporary escape from the intense spotlight of the crown.

Why Balmoral Remained the Queen’s Ultimate Comfort

Throughout her historic 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was renowned for her unswerving devotion to duty. Yet, those closest to her always knew that her heart belonged to the Scottish Highlands.

By choosing to spend her final weeks in her favorite corner of the world, surrounded by the landscapes she loved most, the late Queen found a peaceful conclusion to a life lived entirely in service to her nation. Through King Charles’s emotional tribute, royal followers are reminded of the deeply human side of a legendary monarch who, above all else, cherished the quiet sanctuary of home.