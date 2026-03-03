King Charles plans new action against Prince Andrew

Following the ongoing controversy regarding Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles III is reportedly taking steps to fortify the monarchy. Royal sources suggest the 77-year-old monarch is prepared to deliver a significant blow to his younger brother, a move that has sent shockwaves through the royal community.

This development coincides with rumors that the king has offered Prince Harry the former Duke of York’s preferred residence in an attempt to reconcile with his estranged son. Although Andrew has been pressured to vacate, the opulent Windsor estate remains a point of contention. If the King follows through with plans to grant the Sussexes access to the property, it could ignite a new chapter of family conflict.

According to some insiders, the King is eager to move past previous grievances and reintegrate Harry into the fold. However, relocating to Royal Lodge presents a dilemma for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the property has become heavily associated with Andrew’s public scandals.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Harry’s potential return remains a “bitter pill” for the Prince and Princess of Wales, given the deep-seated tensions between the brothers.

These reports follow a story from January claiming that the King offered the Sussexes lodging at Highgrove House for the 2027 Invictus Games, which are set to take place in Birmingham.