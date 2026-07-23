King Charles' playful reply delights royal fans

SANDRINGHAM, UK – King Charles III displayed his hallmark sense of royal wit while walking through the inaugural RHS Sandringham Flower Show, making royal watchers smile when a onlooker noted that he resembles Queen Elizabeth II.

The new king was greeting members of the public when one attendee informed him, “You look so much like” Queen Elizabeth II before the King could move along to the next person. The comment prompted Charles to pause and make a quick, muted one-word quip with an accompanied grin, laughing together before carrying on his conversation with the well-wisher.

Footage of the lighthearted moment was published across many royal news sources, where the royalist was met with admiration for the King’s charming personality.

A First for the Sandringham Estate

The sweet moment occurred on the first of five days of the horticultural exhibition that will be hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). It is the first ever RHS flower show in history that will be hosted at an owned property of royalty.

Taking over as patron of the RHS in 2024, King Charles toured the ground with Queen Camilla where the royal pair greeted local community exhibitors, including pupils from the local Sandringham Junior School who collected an award of distinction for the school’s up-cycled, waste-free garden and sustainable container designs, and also met with judges to see a selection of showcase gardens.

Spontaneity and quips have consistently been a staple of King Charles III’s reign-a trademark held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was admired for her sly, dark humor- as crowds look on.