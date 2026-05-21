King Charles prepares sweet gift for Princess Charlotte

During his latest royal engagement, King Charles III reminded everyone that behind the crown, he is a proud, doting grandfather. While embarking on an unannounced three-day tour of Northern Ireland alongside Queen Camilla, the monarch took a moment out of his packed schedule to pick up a trendy, heartfelt gift for his 11-year-old granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

The sweet exchange has captured the hearts of royal fans, highlighting the remarkably close bond the King shares with Prince William and Princess Kate’s middle child.

A Royal ‘Grandpa’ Moment in Belfast

The charming moment unfolded during a visit to W5 LIFE (Learning Innovation for Everyone), a state-of-the-art digital learning hub located at Odyssey Place in Belfast. The sovereign spent time meeting with young, up-and-coming entrepreneurs who have been supported by his charity, The King’s Trust.

Among the local business owners was Rachel Rose, the founder of a jewelry and accessory brand called Empower Flower. Rose presented the King with a vibrant, handmade beaded bag charm—a trendy accessory incredibly popular with tweens and teens.

Accepting the colorful souvenir for Princess Charlotte with a smile, King Charles warmly responded:

“Thank you, she will love that.”

Rose later took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing that she was “honored” to showcase her work for the Trust’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and joking that her brand now has the official “royal seal of approval.” Rose noted that her business aims to inspire people to step away from their phones and “use their hands to create some magic.”

Inside King Charles and Princess Charlotte’s Close Bond

The sweet souvenir isn’t the first sign of the special relationship between the monarch and the young princess. Royal biographers have long noted that Charles “totally adores” Charlotte. Author Robert Jobson recently shared that Charlotte loves when her grandfather reads to her in “funny voices,” and she affectionately calls him “Grandpa Wales.”

The duo also appears to share a mutual love for quirky, handmade accessories. During the summer of 2024, eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted King Charles wearing a colorful woven friendship bracelet—a piece seemingly gifted to him by Charlotte, who was seen sporting matching pastel bracelets at Wimbledon around the same time.

Whether it is sharing playful moments during Easter services or bringing back tween-approved gifts from his travels, King Charles continues to prove that being a grandfather is one of his favorite roles.