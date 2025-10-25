King Charles pressures Prince Andrew to ‘voluntarily’ leave Royal Lodge amid public outcry

King Charles’s representatives and Prince Andrew are said to be in “advanced talks” over his exit from Royal Lodge in Windsor.

According to The Telegraph, sources close to the royal family have revealed that Buckingham Palace is trying to persuade the disgraced royal on the daily basis to evict the 30-bedroom mansion voluntarily, where he has been living since 2003 with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

However, it further claimed that the father of two is resistant as he has five decades remaining on his prepaid tenancy but palace insiders now sense a growing acceptance that relocation is inevitable.

Moreover, the main sticking points in discussion are currently about where the prince will live instead, and how much compensation he will receive for the millions he spent on the property, which is leased from the Crown Estate.

The report comes amid renewed scrutiny sorrounding Prince Andrew’s rent-free stay at the Grade II–listed home, as the continuing furor over his links to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the release of posthumous memoirs by his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, intensify.

Recently, it emerged that Prince Andrew had barely paid any rent for Royal Lodge for more than 20 years leading to an outcry.

As per the royal agreement, Prince Andrew and his family are officially allowed to live in the property until 2078.

The outlet also reported that Buckingham Palace has assured Prince Andrew’s daughter – Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – that their respective accommodations at St James’s Palace and Kensington Palace will remain secure.