King Charles, Prince William launch countdown to COP30 in special joint appearance

King Charles and Prince William are exuding their father-son bond to the world!

On Thursday, October 9, the King and the Prince of Wales teamed up to headline a major gathering for their shared passion for environmentalism at the Natural History Museum.

Sharing the photos from the evening, the Royal family later wrote on Instagram, “The Countdown to COP30 in Brazil has begun, and it started this evening at The Natural History Museum!”

“The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever,” the caption added.

In the images, the father son duo looked dapper as they stood shoulder to shoulder on the steps of the museum.

King Charles and Prince William were joined by changemakers and climate ambassadors from around the globe at the event, organized by the museum and the UK Government.

During the event, the two royals explored photography from the Woodland Trust and also met Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, Brazil’s Ambassador to the UK, along with Alexandre Padilha, the country’s Minister of Health, who are both in London representing Brazil as it prepares to host COP30.

The summit comes just six weeks before world leaders meet in Belém for crucial climate talks.