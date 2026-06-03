King Charles, Princess Kate stand together at major cancer event

LONDON — In a profoundly personal and historic moment for the British Royal Family, King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have stepped out together for their first joint, cancer-focused public engagement since their respective diagnoses in 2024.

The high-profile appearance at St. James’s Palace put a powerful spotlight on the fight against the disease, offering a message of hope and solidarity to millions worldwide.

A Meaningful Milestone at St. James’s Palace

The Princess of Wales made a surprise, last-minute addition to the royal lineup, joining King Charles and Queen Camilla on Tuesday evening to mark the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK. The King serves as the patron of the organization, which funds pioneering research into over 200 types of cancer.

The royals toured immersive tech installations highlighting groundbreaking advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. They also spent time speaking with researchers, medical clinicians, volunteers, and high-profile advocates—including TV host Davina McCall and broadcaster Hannah Fry—who are driving the charity’s mission forward.

Shared Health Battles Bring Royals Closer

The engagement carries immense emotional weight for both public figures, who faced highly publicized health battles within weeks of each other in early 2024:

King Charles III: Diagnosed in February 2024, the 77-year-old monarch is continuing to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer while maintaining a busy schedule of state duties.

Princess Kate: Following major abdominal surgery and subsequent preventative chemotherapy in 2024, the 44-year-old Princess announced she was officially in remission in January 2025.

Royal insiders have long noted the deep, supportive bond between the King and his daughter-in-law, a connection that has reportedly grown even stronger through their shared health journeys.

Stepping Up Global Duties

For Princess Kate, the event marks another confident step back into the public eye following her recovery. Last month, she completed her first official international trip since her diagnosis, receiving a warm welcome in Italy for her ongoing work in childhood development.

Wearing a striking, retro-inspired red heart-print Rodarte dress, the Princess appeared in high spirits as she spoke with attendees—including Sebastian Bowen, the husband of the late cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James—about navigating the emotional challenges of discussing cancer diagnoses with children.