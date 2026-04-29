King Charles, Queen Camilla bring elegance to Trump’s State Dinner

King Charles and Queen Camilla capped off their Washington, D.C. visit with an evening of elegance as they attended a lavish state dinner hosted by Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House on April 28, Tuesday.

The glittering event came just hours after the King delivered a widely applauded speech to Congress, shifting the tone from statesmanship to celebration as the royal couple joined American political figures and high-profile guests for a night of diplomacy and style.

For the starry event, Queen Camilla, 78, opted for understated sophistication, skipping a tiara but embracing royal heritage through a striking amethyst and diamond necklace passed down through generations. She paired the heirloom piece with a flowing pink evening gown by Fiona Clare, creating a look that balanced tradition with modern grace.

Melania Trump mirrored the evening’s soft palette, stepping out in a strapless pink gown from Christian Dior Haute Couture, complemented by off-white suede gloves. The coordinated color choice between the two women added a subtle visual harmony to the night’s proceedings.

King Charles, 77, and President Trump, 79, both adhered to classic white-tie dress codes, underscoring the formal significance of the occasion. The couples posed for photographs outside the White House before joining an exclusive guest list that included business leaders such as Jeff Bezos.

During Queen Elizabeth II’s 2007 U.S. visit, a similarly grand state dinner featured tiaras and royal splendor, while Trump’s 2019 state visit to the U.K. saw an equally opulent banquet at Windsor Castle.

In September, the president and first lady were feted at Windsor Castle in England for a state visit, where Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton wore tiaras for the state banquet.