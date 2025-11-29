King Charles, Queen Camilla Extend condolences after deadly Hong Kong fire

King Charles and Queen Camilla have extended their heartfelt condolences to the people of Hong Kong following the devastating fire in Tai Po.

Taking to their X account over the weekend, the Royal Family shared a message of condolence by The King and Queen.

“My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the devastating fire in Tai Po and feel deeply for the people of Hong Kong at such a tragic time. Our most heartfelt thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are now living with shock and uncertainty,” King Charles penned.

He continued, “We have heard of the extraordinary courage of the emergency services, and the determined spirit of the many community members who have come to their neighbours’ aid. In the face of such appalling tragedy, strength can be found in supporting one another, and we see that same bravery in Hong Kong at this most heartbreaking of times.”

“We offer our profound sympathy to all those whose lives and livelihoods have been so dreadfully affected. The families and loved ones of those whose precious lives have been lost, and the people of Hong Kong, will remain in our prayers and in our hearts,” the monarch added.

The devastating fire – which is one of the deadliest residential disasters in the city’s history – swept through the Wang Fuk Court housing complex on November 26, killing at least 128 people and injuring many others.