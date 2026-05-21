King Charles and Queen Camilla host garden party

Buckingham Palace was awash with elegance as King Charles III and Queen Camilla returned to their hosting duties, welcoming thousands of guests to the third official Royal Garden Party of the season.

The annual event, which honors individuals for their outstanding public and community service across the United Kingdom, was captured in a series of exclusive behind-the-scenes snippets shared on the Royal Family’s official social media channels.

Celebrating Public Service and a Milestone Anniversary

Joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the King and Queen spent the afternoon mingling with volunteers, members of the Armed Forces, NHS workers, and charity representatives.

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“Over the course of each year, over 30,000 guests are invited to attend a Garden Party, usually in recognition of public service,” the Palace shared in an online update, highlighting the impact of the attendees.

The 2026 royal garden party schedule is notably busier than usual. In addition to traditional gatherings, this season features special events dedicated to supporting veterans’ charity The Not Forgotten and celebrating the historic 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust—the youth charity founded by His Majesty in 1976 using his Royal Navy severance pay.

Queen Camilla turned heads in a sophisticated, familiar white Anna Valentine coat dress, perfectly accessorized with a matching Philip Treacy hat.

King Charles looked classically dapper, opting for traditional morning dress complete with a signature top hat.

Among the star-studded crowd supporting the King’s initiatives this season were prominent Trust ambassadors and celebrities, including television hosts Ant and Dec, Holly Willoughby, and acting legends Dame Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis.