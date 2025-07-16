Fresh insight into rooftop incident that alarmed King Charles’ security

New details have emerged about a security incident that occurred during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Jersey last summer.

The royal couple were briefly rushed to safety after a potential threat was identified in St Helier, where they were meeting locals and enjoying a tour of the Jersey Expo.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had been speaking with stallholders and were about to sample some Jersey ice cream when their security team acted swiftly, moving them into the nearby Pomme D’or hotel.

The move came after someone was spotted on a rooftop, raising concerns at the time. Now, police have confirmed the alert turned out to be a false alarm.

The person on the roof was simply trying to scare away birds. Despite this, police say the response was necessary as the safety of King Charles and Queen Camilla is always the top priority.

King Charles and Queen Camilla stayed in the hotel only for a short time before continuing with their scheduled engagements. They returned to Weighbridge Place after officers deemed the area secure.

Witnesses said King Charles remained calm and even stopped to shake hands with some members of the public while being ushered to safety.

This update highlights how well the royal security protocols work under pressure.

The incident took place during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s two-day visit to the Channel Islands, with Jersey being their first stop before they travelled on to Guernsey.

The update comes from the States of Jersey Police, who confirmed they had to act fast even though it was later found to be a misunderstanding.

King Charles, who had taken time to greet stallholders including those from local businesses like Jersey Sea Salt, had to cut his visit short but later returned to continue the tour with Queen Camilla.