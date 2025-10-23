King Charles, Queen Camilla kick off Vatican state visit with stunning arrival in Rome

King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked of their official state two-day visit to the Holy See with stunning ararival.

On Tuesday, October 21, the King and Queen touched down in Rome at Ciampino’s 31st Wing Airport.

Upon arrival, the royal couple was warmly greeted by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Christopher Trott.

In addition to him, many other notable personalities including the Deputy Head of Mission, Dr Anabel Inge as well as Vatican City Head of the Protocol Office, Monsignor Javier Domingo Fernández González were also in attendance.

Retired Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Francesco Canalini also joined them to welcome the King and the Queen at the airport.

For the first day of her trip, Queen Camilla turned heads in a feather-print silk dress by Fiona Clare which she paired with a chocolate-brown cashmere trench coat by Anna Valentine.

The 78-year-old queen elevated her elegant look with sheer tights and a pair of brown heels, looking as stunning as ever.

This marks as King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first trip to the Vatican since the death of Pope Francis earlier this year and their first audience with Pope Leo, who was elected five months ago.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.