King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to continue a longstanding royal tradition despite a major family celebration taking place on the same day.

The royal couple will attend Betfred Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 6, according to an announcement from The Jockey Club.

“Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all of the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse,” the statement said.

Their appearance comes as the King’s nephew, Peter Phillips, prepares to marry Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire on the very same day.

While the scheduling overlap has attracted attention, the two events are expected to take place hours apart, making it possible for the King and Queen to attend both.

Peter Phillips and Sperling are set to exchange vows at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, while the Derby’s flagship race is scheduled for the afternoon at Epsom Downs in Surrey.

Horse racing has long held a special place in royal life, and members of the royal family have traditionally attended the Derby for generations. King Charles and Queen Camilla became joint patrons of The Jockey Club in 2024, succeeding the late Queen Elizabeth II, who served as patron for nearly seven decades.