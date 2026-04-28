King Charles and Queen Camilla received a ceremonial welcome at the White House by Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they began their official state visit to the United States on April 27.

The British monarch, 77, and the Queen, 78, were greeted by Donald Trump and Melania Trump shortly after arriving in Washington, D.C.. The two couples met at the South Portico, where they exchanged handshakes and posed for photographs before heading inside.

President Trump was seen guiding the King into the residence, with Queen Camilla and the First Lady following closely behind. The leaders later shared a private tea, marking their first meeting since the Trumps’ state visit to the United Kingdom in 2025.

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The visit’s opening day also included a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence, bringing together hundreds of guests to celebrate the longstanding ties between the U.S. and the U.K. Preparations highlighted traditional British fare, including tea sandwiches, scones and regional delicacies.

The state visit is set to span several key locations, including Washington, New York and Virginia, with a focus on reinforcing diplomatic, cultural and historical connections between the two nations. The programme also coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Following the U.S. leg of the trip, King Charles is scheduled to travel to Bermuda for a two-day visit from May 1 to May 2., marking his first trip there as sovereign since ascending the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.