A new portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla has been released by Bukhingham Palace to mark the end of their state visit to the United States.

The image – shared on Royal Family’s Instagram account – shows the King and Queen seated together in the Jackson Place sitting room at Blair House, the official guest residence for visiting dignitaries opposite the White House.

In the photograph, the couple appear relaxed and affectionate, looking warmly at one another in an intimate setting.

The portrait was taken during their stay in Washington, where they completed a four-day state visit that included official engagements and meetings with US political figures. The visit was described by officials as a significant moment in UK–US relations.

Alongside the portrait, the couple shared a message of thanks on social media, expressing gratitude for the hospitality they received during their time in the United States.

“Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year,” the caption reads.

It further adds, “We leave a piece of our (heart emoji) behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next time… God Bless America. – Charles R. & Camilla R.”

🇺🇸 Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year. We leave a piece of our ❤️ behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next… pic.twitter.com/Ak0VzOLTDS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 1, 2026

A second image released with the portrait showed the Manhattan skyline at night, including the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building illuminated in tribute.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s four-day state visit to the US drew to a close on Thursday. The couple received a warm welcome from President Donald Trump.