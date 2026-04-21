King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun a series of events marking what would have been the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II with a visit to a major new exhibition celebrating her life and legacy.

The royal couple attended the opening of Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style at Buckingham Palace on April 20. The exhibition, staged in the King’s Gallery, brings together more than 300 pieces from the late monarch’s wardrobe, offering one of the most comprehensive looks at her fashion history to date.

During their visit, the King and Queen viewed several standout items, including Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress and tiara from her 1947 marriage to Prince Philip. They also stopped to see the outfit she wore during her memorable appearance in the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Curated by Caroline de Guitaut, the exhibition highlights the role fashion played in the late Queen’s public image and diplomatic presence. Many of the pieces on display have never been shown to the public before.

The exhibition runs until October 18 and forms part of wider commemorations taking place across London to honor the late monarch’s centenary.

Further events include a visit by members of the royal family to the British Museum to review plans for a permanent memorial in her honor, as well as the opening of a new garden dedicated to Queen Elizabeth in Regent’s Park by Princess Anne.

The commemorations will conclude with a reception at Buckingham Palace, bringing together guests including fellow centenarians celebrating their own 100th birthdays.