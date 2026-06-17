King Charles raises concern after admitting: ‘I’m a mess’

The health of King Charles is once again a topic of public concern after he was forced to cram a number of high-profile royal events into his schedule. The new worries arise after a lip-reading expert analyzed the moment King Charles and Queen Camilla were in the royal carriage at the recent Trooping the Colour event on June 13.

The King, who is managing ongoing health issues following his cancer diagnosis announcement in 2024, has kept up an arduous public schedule, having attended his 77th birthday parade and the Royal Ascot with the Queen, days apart.

The intimate exchange during a candid carriage moment

According tolip-reader Nicola Hicklingthe King looked extremely uncomfortable during the horse-drawn carriage ride at Trooping the Colour, and he told his wife, “I’m in a right mess.”

However the immediate source of his discomfort was, in actual fact, a minor wardrobe problem, with the lip-reading expert explaining that The King apparently had Queen Camilla sit on his clothes. He is quoted saying: “Could you get up? It’s trapped. I need to pull it out so I am comfortable.”

King Charles’ balancing act while battling health battles

While this quote was a literal observation, Royal observers remain on tenterhooks about any signs of fatigue shown by The 77-year-old monarch who has been juggling demanding public-facing roles, such as a busy schedule at Royal Ascot, while also having an ongoing cancer treatment.