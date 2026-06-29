King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's major milestone

King Charles has led the nation in cheering on Kate Middleton as she reached an inspiring new milestone for the Kate Middleton. After royal fans were sent a new picture of the future Queen and a moving statement from Kensington Palace, revealing that Kate secretly scaled the National Three Peaks – the three tallest mountains in the UK (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon) – in aid of cancer awareness and holistic treatment, King Charles was among those to send his congratulations.

Kate Middleton’s incredibly candid statement on her cancer journey The mother of three shared a particularly moving insight into what living through a cancer diagnosis can feel like and opened up about the far-reaching impact it can have on loved ones.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear.

What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts,” she explained. And in terms of the impact on her journey through a treatment: “Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life.

I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.”

Honoring The Royal Marsden Kate was inspired to take on one of the nation’s toughest challenges to support a leading cancer center: “I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back,” Kate continued.

“The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people. Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare.”

The King congratulates his beloved daughter-in-law Acknowledging the monumental achievement by the Princess, a short statement was issued on behalf of King Charles from Buckingham Palace to laud Kate’s feat.

“Congratulations to The Princess of Wales,” it simply stated, underscoring the closeness of their relationship, which has been brought even more to the fore by both royals navigating their own health battles alongside their public duties over the past couple of years.