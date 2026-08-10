King Charles recalls surviving a deadly avalanche

When King Charles nearly perished in an avalanche, it was a walk down a terrifying memory lane.

The British monarchy reminisced about the 1988 avalanche that injured Patti Palmer-Tomkinson and killed his close friend, Major Hugh Lindsay, a former equerry to Queen Elizabeth.

While entertaining members of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team at the Castle of Mey on Scotland’s north shore, the King Charles talked about the experience. In addition, on August 1st, the group celebrated their 50th anniversary with a party.

The Times was quoted by the team lead Ben Dyson, saying, “[The King] spoke of the near miss he had in that avalanche in the context of the dangers mountains contain.”

“’It was a close thing. Obviously, after all these years, it is still very much in his memory, but it has given him an insight into the valuable work we do and the dangers we face,” he remarked.

The monarch was “very thankful for” the work done by mountain rescue crews, Dyson continued.

In the March 10th incident, Patti Palmer-Tomkinson, another companion of the King, sustained severe leg injuries.

Earlier this week reports indicate King Charles III has dropped initial plans regarding a potential abdication. Recent claims suggest the monarch intends to remain on the throne for as long as possible, driven in part by concerns over his successor’s readiness.

Sources allege Charles feels the Prince of Wales displays an impulsive nature and requires further time to mature before taking on the responsibilities of the crown.

The decision comes amid reports of internal disagreements between the King and Prince William, particularly concerning Prince Harry.

While Charles reportedly favors a path toward family reconciliation following recent interactions, William remains firm against welcoming his brother back into the royal fold.