King Charles ‘regrets’ harsh measures against Prince Andrew
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 24, 2025
King Charles appears to be demonstrating sympathy for his brother, Prince Andrew, following a series of harsh measures.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch’s command to strip Andrew of his remaining royal titles and honours on October 30. Subsequently, he lost several royal benefits and was required to vacate the Royal Lodge.
However, according to an insider, the King is “regretting” the consecutive harsh measures taken against his brother. As a result of “behind-the-scenes degradations,” Andrew now has fewer royal employees.
“As well as losing titles, gongs, and his mansion, Andrew suffered behind-the-scenes degradations, including having Royal staff funded by the King removed…” Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle noted. He added that deliveries from Windsor Castle’s kitchens had ended, and an edict demanded Andrew “stay out of sight” until he is eventually relocated.
While the “disgraced” royal has reportedly asked not to be treated as a “commoner,” King Charles is still considering his plea. Furthermore, the King is reportedly “telephoning Andrew frequently” and reinstating access to staff and stables.
Earlier this month, King Charles snatched the title of the hardest-working royal of 2025 from his sister, Princess Anne, who has long held the top spot.
According to research by royal expert Patricia Treble for The Mirror, the 77-year-old King carried out an impressive 532 engagements over the past year despite undergoing cancer treatment.
King Charles had 50 more engagements than the Princess Royal, who completed 478 until 18 December.
In addition to engagements across the UK, the King has also travelled extensively, representing the UK in countries including Poland, Canada, Italy and Vatican City
He also marked significant anniversaries and meetings with global leaders such as President Zelensky.
While Anne, 75, took second place with 478 engagements, the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, was third with 313 and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, with 235.
Princess Anne visited South Africa, Ukraine, Australia and Singapore throughout the year while Prince Edward and Sophie visited Nepal and Japan together.