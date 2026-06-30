King Charles returns to Scotland for royal week

King Charles heads to Scotland to attend annual Royal Week, celebrating culture and community King Charles III and Royal Family are heading north of the border for the traditional annual Royal Week, which marks Scotland’s rich culture, community achievements and heritage.

Ahead of the King’s arrival, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family on Monday posted a historical look back with classic photos which celebrated the cultural tradition. The Legacy of Holyroodhouse Also referred to as Holyrood Week, the annual event focuses on the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The Monarch’s Official Residence in Scotland.

The historical site has an 1128 history as an augustian monastery and has been the seat of sovereign in Scotland since 1600.

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The historical building welcomes a thousand global tourists annually for exploring its beautiful royal gardens and magnificent state apartments.

What is Holyrood Week?

Typically running between late June and early July, the monarch will visit different parts of Scotland meeting the public from all the walks of life. The week is used to honour impressive community successes, culminating in enormous garden parties being conducted at the palace honouring citizens for their service.

The Ceremony of the Keys To mark the traditional beginning of Royal Week, the monarch will participate in the symbolic Ceremony of the Keys in the forecourt of Holyrood Palace.

Upon greeting him at the door of Holyrood, King Charles III will be welcomed by Lord Provost in Edinburgh. In keeping with a long standing tradition, the city’s Keys of Edinburgh are presented to the Monarch which welcomes the monarch back to his “ancient and hereditary Kingdom of Scotland.”