King Charles reunites with Sir David Beckham after Knighthood at Highgrove

King Charles and David Beckham have reunited for the first time since the football icon received his knighthood, with the pair coming together for a shared passion – gardening.

The King, 77, awarded Beckham the honour at Windsor Castle in November, officially granting him the title “Sir,” while his wife Victoria Beckham became “Lady Beckham.”

Now, five months later, the two were seen warmly greeting each other at Highgrove, the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestershire.

The meeting marked an important step in preparations for this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, where they are collaborating on a special garden design as part of the King’s Foundation “Curious Garden” project.

Photographs from the gathering show the King and Beckham smiling and sharing light moments, highlighting a friendship that has grown steadily over the years. They were joined by renowned gardener Alan Titchmarsh and horticulturist Frances Tophill as they reviewed and finalised the garden plans.

The design will feature a beehive, reflecting a shared interest in beekeeping – a hobby also enjoyed by Catherine, Princess of Wales. The initiative aims to inspire younger generations to explore careers in horticulture and develop a deeper appreciation for nature.

Speaking after the meeting, Beckham praised the work of the King’s Foundation and the Royal Horticultural Society, expressing hope that the project would encourage more people to engage with green spaces. “It’s been fun to be part of creating the Curious Garden, and I’m excited for people to see it,” he said.