King Charles reveals Urdu pet name for Queen Camilla

The ongoing romance of King Charles III and Queen Camilla remains a subject of fascination among the public. As such, a sweet detail reveals the profound depth of their affection for each other. The King, it turns out, has a romantic Urdu nickname for his wife which sums up their profound connection perfectly.

In one instance during a public speech, the King addressed Queen Camilla by a loving term, giving royal fans a rare insight into their personal relationship after two decades together.

Why King Charles has such an adorable pet name for his queen The sweet moniker can be traced back to a speech the King – then the Prince of Wales – gave at an annual reception for the British Asian Trust back in 2022. Reflecting on the time passed since he and his then wife, Camilla had last visited, Charles told the crowd: “I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you.”

Originally an Arabic word, “mehbooba” is a beautiful Urdu word for ‘beloved’, ‘sweetheart’ or ‘darling’ – and so, is the perfect fit for his queen. Camilla’s role in balancing the royals’ rift Camilla remains a bedrock for King Charles – especially as he undergoes routine treatment for cancer – but she also has a balancing role for the royal family, with regard to their ongoing feud with Prince Harry.

According to sources, while Camilla feels deeply protective and supports Charles’ desire to heal his strained relationship with his youngest son, his well-being comes first.

Protecting the King: The couple are supported by royal experts “Queen Camilla is entirely his champion and it is all about keeping his health, peace and rest at the forefront of any conversations, or consideration,” broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told the MailOnline.

“This royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams added: “The Queen’s duty drive would surely push her towards some form of conciliation to ease the monarchs mind, knowing that he desperately wants to have some relationship with his grandsons.” Camilla may support the King in finding peace within the family, but it would likely take considerable reassurance before she agrees to a full thaw in relations.

Camilla is steadfastly devoted to Charles, and acts as his trusted companion in both private and public life – but ultimately, the path to full trust within the House of Windsor is complicated.