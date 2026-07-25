In a formal move reflecting June 2026 jury conviction on 18 historic child sexual offences including rape, King Charles has stripped former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson of his knighthood. The forfeiture was announced in an official statement within The Gazette.

The declaration stated: “The King has directed the cancellation and annulment of the knighthood conferred upon Jeffrey Mark Donaldson on the 11 June 2016 as a Knight Bachelor.” Donaldson received the knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday honours list that year, an honour for his distinguished political and public service.

Impact on Titles and Honours

As a result of the Royal forfeiture, Donaldson will no longer:

* Use the title “Sir.”

* Benefit from the courtesy title “Lady” for his wife, Eleanor Donaldson.

Donaldson was previously removed from the Privy Council in July 2026, after personally submitting a letter asking for the forfeiture of titles and his resignation.

How the Forfeiture Process Works

* The Honours Forfeiture Committee vets individuals’ conduct for potential Bringing The Honours system Into Disrepute.

* The committee reports to the Prime Minister.

* Final approval to proceed lies with the Sovereign on advice from Ministers.

Donaldson, a former MP for Lagan Valley (1997-2024) and leader of the DUP (2021-2024), had maintained his innocence throughout a lengthy trial in the city. The Jury at Newry Crown Court declared him guilty of the following charges that occurred between 1985 and 2008, and which involved two females under the age of 18 at the time:

* One rape

* 13 acts of indecent assault

* Four instances of gross indecency

Current DUP leader Gavin Robinson said it was “the most heinous and despicable.” Upcoming Steps and Legal Appeal

* Remand custody. Donaldson continues to be remanded at Maghaberry Prison until his sentencing which is set to occur this September.

* Legal Appeal. Donaldson’s legal representatives lodged court documentation seeking appeal from the Court of Appeal in Belfast 17th of July, 2026. A short hearing is set to review whether leave will be granted, approximately September.

* Mrs Donaldson’s trial of the facts. Eleanor Donaldson did not stand trial for obvious personal reasons of health; the verdict in a jury of facts determined whether he committed some or all five offenses he was accused of (including assisting in the case with four acts of indecency).

* Party reviews. Both the DUP and their political rivals, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), are conducting independent investigations into their own handling of historic complaints raised while Donaldson was a member.