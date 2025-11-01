King Charles secretly held party for Royal family night before stripping Andrew of titles

King Charles has reportedly hosted a secret party for royal family just a night before stripping his disgraced younger brother Andrew of royal titles.

According to Hello! Magazine, the 76-year-old monarch threw a secret party at Windsor Castle to celebrate the milestone 90th birthday of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, on October 29.

All senior member of royal family including, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester were in attendance at the reception.

Duke of Kent’s siblings, Prince Michael and Princess Alexandra also graced the glittering event.

However, Prince William and Princess Kate were notably absent from the celebration which fell during their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ half-term break from school.

Next Day, on Thursday, October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew, 65, will no longer be known as a prince or His Royal Highness among other titles. Instead, he will be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

In addition to this, the former Duke of York also lost his living arrangements at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he had beenliving since 2003.

The Duke of Kent, who is first cousin to both the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, turned 90 on October 9.